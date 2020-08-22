FIREFIGHTERS were called in to deal with fallen trees and loose tiles during yesterday's strong winds.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its York crew was called to James Street, York, after a large willow tree was left in an unsafe position due to the high winds.
"The crew tried to bring the tree down using ropes and person power however they were unable to and the incident was handed over to City of York Council to deal with," said a spokesperson.
Fire crews were also called to Carelton, Skipton, after a tree came down onto a neighbour's car to assess the risk of further trees coming down.
"Upon arrival a council tree surgeon was also in attendance and our crews assisted them in removing tree branches from the track and car,"they said.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said crews went to a property in Boothferry Road, Goole, and used an aerial ladder platform to remove loose tiles.
Crews also used an aerial ladder platform at Burstall Hill, Bridlington, to re-secure tarpaulin to a roof.