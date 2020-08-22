AN Electric cable brought down by strong winds started a field fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say their crews from Malton and Pickering were called out to farm land at Knapton at 12.30pm yesterday and on arrival found a corn field measuring approximately 30 by 30 metres on fire due to a fallen electricial cable. They put the fire out and no one is believed to have been injured.
About the same time in York, crews from Acomb and Huntington attended an unsafe fiberglass roof measuring approximately 3 by 3 metres. Crews used an aerial ladder platform and tools to make it safe.