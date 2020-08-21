YORK has been given a 'red' rating for the first time by Public Health England, following a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

City of York Council said such PHE ‘Exceedance’ ratings compared the number. of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous 6 weeks and provides a 'RAG' rating to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening.

It said York's red rating was triggered by a higher than ‘expected’ number of cases per 100 tests twice in the last 14 days - three cases on August 9 and six cases on August 16.

"We know that in recent weeks the number of cases have been low in York which has an effect on the thresholds used to determine the RAG rating," it said.

"A small change can mean the difference between a red, amber and green rating."

"The exceedance report should not be considered in isolation but in context alongside other factors such as the recent total number of cases, COVID related deaths, outbreaks as well as changes in the local testing regime and local hotspot analysis."

The council said that at August 20, York had had 946 cases, a rate of 449.2 per 100,000 of population, which was lower than national (494.9) and regional (631) averages.

"The latest validated 7 day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population for York is 3.8 (10 cases). This is for the 7 day period up to 14.8.20.The rate in York is lower than national (12.2) and regional (20.3) averages.

"As at 18.8.20, the latest 7 day positivity rate in York (Pillar 2 only) was 0.64 per cent (11 positives out of 1,710 tests). The positivity rate in York is lower than national (1.2 per cent) and regional (1.7 per cent) averages."