A FRAUDSTER cheated his way to scratch cards and other items by using a stolen bank card, York Magistrates Court heard.
Ben Kristian Walker, 28, twice visited the Co-op store on Boroughbridge Road, York, on March 15.
On each occasion he used a stolen bank card to buy items costing below the contactless transaction limit.
Walker, now of the Changing Lives hostel for the homeless on Union Terrace, York, and who had previously lived in Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to handling a stolen bank card and two charges of fraud.
He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
For Walker, Andrew Davidson said most of his problems were related to his homelessness. Twice he had lost his home when relationships broke up.
He also had a drug problem and was taking the heroin substitute methadone.
Walker has a criminal record but has not committed an offence of dishonesty since 2012, the court heard.
He took milk, scratch cards and other items worth £28.49 on his first visit to the shop and scratch cards on his second visit.
Comments are closed on this article.