POLICE investigating the circumstances of a taxi driver’s death are appealing for information after his taxi was found abandoned near Oswaldkirk near Helmsley on Saturday night.
37-year-old James (Jimmy) Mallinson from Ampleforth died after being found collapsed near Ampleforth Abbey on Saturday evening (15 August).
At around 10pm that night, police received a report of an abandoned, black Volvo XC90 in a hedge on the B1257 near the turn off to Oswaldkirk.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the Volvo either in the hedge, on the road, or saw the car travelling before it came to rest in the hedge. Anyone with dash-cam footage who might have driven past the stationary car or has captured it travelling prior to it colliding with the hedge, is also asked to get in touch.
"Officers have established that Jimmy was given a lift by a friend at some point after his vehicle collided with the hedge. He got out at Ampleforth Abbey where he was found collapsed in the grounds. He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital but sadly died.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12200141781."
Comments are closed on this article.