SCORES of former employees of a collapsed York travel firm are to share £140,000 in compensation – thanks to a York lawyer and The Press.

We reported earlier this year how more than 70 ex-employees of Superbreak had been awarded £150,000 in compensation over the way they were made redundant when the firm went into administration last summer.

They were to receive 56 days’ pay after the company, based in Eboracum Way, had failed to inform and consult staff before making them redundant, in breach of UK legislation.

Now the employment rights solicitor involved in their successful claim, Chris Riley of Pattinson and Brewer, has revealed that another 56 former employees subsequently got in touch with him to see if they might be entitled to compensation as well - some of whom had read about the earlier claim in The Press.

He said he pursued the claim, even though it was out of time, and had now won an employment tribunal decision.

The judge at the tribunal said it was ‘not reasonably practicable for the claimants to have presented the claims within that period and they were presented within a reasonable period thereafter.’

Mr Riley said the case had given him great satisfaction, particularly the second claim, as it was very unusual for one to be allowed to proceed when submitted out of time.

"It was a huge challenge to overcome and I had to put forward a really strong argument to persuade the judge to grant an extension of time," he said.

"In total, combining the two claims together, we will have obtained over £300,000 in compensation.

"I'm really glad that, particularly during the current pandemic, we've been able to get some compensation for my clients, some of whose employment has been affected by Covid-19 only a few months after losing their jobs. It's a tough time for many people at the moment so I hope this has helped."