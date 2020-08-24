THIEVES broke into a popular York garden centre and stole more than £2,000 worth of vouchers as well as charity cash and expensive gardening equipment - leaving owners heartbroken.

Browns Nurseries in Corban Lane in Wigginton, was broken into overnight on August 16 and thieves stole gardening equipment as well as money from charity boxes for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the RSPCA as well as £2,000 shopping vouchers.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said the incident was “sickening” and caused further pain after a tough financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We are obviously sickened and heartbroken after the toughest year of facing so much with COVID 19.

“ If anyone knows of the whereabouts of our sprayer or has received garden vouchers that are blank please contact ourselves or the non-emergency police line to inform them. The thieves also took two charity boxes - one for the air ambulance and one for an animal charity.

“They are both great charities that need lots of help and in our opinion, this sort of theft is the lowest of the low.

“We would like to try and get these back, not just for us but because these charities deserve all the help they can get.

“If you have any information that could help us or the police, please tell us so the thieves can’t profit from their disgusting behaviour.”

North Yorkshire Police said: “Thieves entered greenhouses at the location. A spraying machine, vouchers and two charity collection boxes was stolen from the premises. A fence was also broken, believed to be where the suspects wheeled the spraying machine out and into a vehicle. Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area should call North Yorkshire Police on 101."