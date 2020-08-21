THE latest figures confirm that there has been one new case of Covid-19 recorded within the York area.
The data from Public Health England shows that there are now 947 confirmed cases of the virus in the City of York Council area.
There have been two new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total there now stands at 2,677.
There have been four new cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,682.
There have been a total of 323,313 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 279,459 of these in England.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.