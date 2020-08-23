A CHURCH in York has been awarded over £530,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will go towards the restoration and preservation of its stained glass.

All Saint’s Church, located in North Street, has secured £531,000 of funding from the fund.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the project aims to restore the stained glass where necessary, and to protect it by using external isothermal glazing.

The project aims to carry out £773,000 worth of essential conservation work on the stained glass windows and to deliver a programme of volunteering, learning and community engagement.

Bishop, Glyn Webster, said “It is a real delight to see this restoration programme moving forward after so many years in the planning.”

While David Titchener, from the church’s steering group added: “We are all delighted to be able to secure our heritage onto future generations.”

All Saints North Street is a Grade I listed medieval church with foundations before the Norman Conquest, and visible fabric dating from the 12th to the 16th centuries, with subsequent restorations in the 19th and 20th.

It is particularly notable because of its “exceptional,” collection of stained glass. The glass dates from the second quarter of the 14th century through to the first half of the 15th century.

This is the “finest,” medieval glass in York outside York Minster. English Heritage has assessed the collection of stained glass windows in All Saints as of national importance.

Some of the windows depict rare and in one instance, The‘Pricke of Conscience’ window, a unique subject in stained glass.

It is also one of the most extensive parish church collections in the country to have survived the reformation. Visitors come from all over the UK and abroad to see the glass.

The church has a high historical value because of the insight it offers into the devotional lives of the original donors and centuries of worshippers.

Dr Robert Richards, the church’s heritage officer, said: “It is a real privilege to be guardians of this treasure.”