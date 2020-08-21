SCAMSTERS claiming to be the Archbishop of York are trying to con church officials into buying Amazon gift cards to be given as ‘thank you’ presents for members of the church family.

North Yorkshire Police says church wardens, treasurers and volunteers in the York Diocese have been targeted by the conmen, and is warning them to be vigilant.

In the emails, the sender claims to be the local reverend, or in some cases the Archbishop, and asks the recipient to purchase high value Amazon gift cards on their behalf.

A spokesperson said the initial email followed a standard format and read: “Do you have a moment I have a request I need you to handle discreetly. I am currently busy in a prayer session, no calls so just reply my email.”

"Then, if the recipient enters into a dialogue they will be asked to purchase Amazon gift cards as ‘thank you’ presents for members of the church family.

"The scammer provides reassurances that the money will be reimbursed and asks the individual to send photos of the gift cards or vouchers which allows them to collect the unique codes and use the cards to make online purchases.

"Individuals who work or volunteer for churches in the Diocese of York have been targeted, with one church office holder purchasing gift cards but thankfully realising this was a scam before it was too late.

"Residents are being urged to check the sender email address of any emails appearing to be from a reverend or other church representative and not to make any purchases based on email correspondence received.

"Anyone receiving these emails should report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101."