A PAEDOPHILE who used card games to carry out campaigns of sexual abuse against two boys 40 years apart has been jailed for 17 years.
Michael Snow, now 73, raped, sexually assaulted and carried out other sexual crimes on a boy from 2015 to 2017 in Filey, North Yorkshire and Hull.
After he was charged with six offences, the second victim revealed how he had been abused in a similar way in 1977 in Hull.
Snow, of Hardane, Hull, was jailed for 17 years at York Crown Court. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders' register for life.
He pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, three charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one each of indecent assault, an attempted serious sexual offence and indecency with a child.
The older victim, now in his 50s, told police the effects of the abuse was still with him more than 40 years later.
