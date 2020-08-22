HOME Instead Senior Care has announced that is teaming up with the University of York to launch a new three-year programme of high impact research into home care for older people.

As part of the research programme the university is currently looking to recruit a research fellow to lead the social science study.

Areas for research will include person-centred home care, dementia, and the home care workforce.

Working with Home Instead care teams across the UK, the programme will build an evidence base around home care, evaluating what works best and shaping the future of personalised social care for older people.

The research will draw upon the expertise of the university’s Social Policy Research Unit and Home Instead’s experience as a major provider of home care in the UK and internationally.

Together, the organisations hope to contribute to national debate and policy around older people’s health and wellbeing and improve social care for everyone.

Mark Laing, director of innovation at Home Instead Senior Care, said: “The home care sector is constantly growing and evolving. Particularly in a post-pandemic world we have seen the vitally important role that being cared for in your own home environment can make in the quality of care provided to our vulnerable seniors.

“The three-year research partnership will provide the social care sector with an evidence-based view of homecare, helping to shape what home care looks like in the future. It will also inform the national debate on supporting seniors and forms part of our continued commitment to invest in the future of home care innovation.”

Lead researcher at the University of York, Professor Bryony Beresford, added: “Health and social care are equally important to the wellbeing and quality of life of older people. Covid-19 has highlighted for all of us the critical role of social care in the lives of many older people - those living in their own homes and in care homes.

“Recruitment for a Home Instead Research Fellow to build the research programme is now underway, and we are excited to begin working with Home Instead to develop a programme of research on home care grounded in the priorities of older people and the sector.”