Paul Crane, head of engagement and rollout at FibreNation, explains the benefits of getting hooked up to full fibre ultra fast broadband.

The ability to work and study from home during the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted people’s priorities and those who once enjoyed the buzz of a larger city are revaluating what is important. Many have been enjoying using the extra few hours they have gained from not commuting by spending more time with family or enjoying new interests and hobbies.

With this shift to remote working looking like it may become more permanent, people are no longer tied to the city where they work and are looking to move to smaller, greener places like York. To do this, they must have access to a strong, reliable and stable internet connection to support a home office environment and most are willing to pay more for a property for the privilege.

FibreNation, the full fibre network wholesaler, is bringing ultrafast full fibre broadband to York providing residents and businesses with internet speeds one hundred times faster than standard connections.

A full fibre (Fibre-to-the-Premise) connection delivers seamless internet directly from the cabinet to the premise and is faster, more reliable and stable compared with other copper or part-fibre services. It means gigabit (1000Mbps) download and upload speeds, no matter how many devices are connected at once enabling an HD film to be downloaded in just seven seconds, rather than 25 minutes. It makes it possible to join video calls, live stream and connect remotely at lightning speeds with no lag or buffering – perfect for homeworkers!

Over 44,000 homes in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate, Heworth, Tang Hall, Hull Road, Badger Hill and Tadcaster Road can now connect to the network through communications provider TalkTalk UFO.

