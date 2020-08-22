A YORK-BASED musician, who is travelling the country to perform in the gardens of fans, played a small show in York.

Singer songwriter, Alistair Griffin, is offering to play socially distanced gigs in the gardens of fans as he is unable to play gigs at venues through the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday evening, Alistair played the second in a total of 18 shows in a garden in Clifton Moor.

With music venues closed and social distancing restrictions in place, the musician has created the ‘Tour of Social Distance’, where he will travel up and down the country to put on shows in gardens, front drives and patios.

On the gig in York, Alistair said: “It was very intimate and I think it went really well.

"It’s great to be able to bring the show to the people again.

“It was nice to hear an applause after a song after playing in front of my phone for months.”

The tour idea was sparked by a fan from Ireland who, as a consequence of her receiving cancer treatment, faces a continued lockdown.

They have been regular sessions on Facebook but the fan is desperate to see a real live performance and meet Alistair, who’s career they have followed for 15 years.

As that is looking unlikely for some time, Alistair decided to take the live show to the fan’s home in Skibbereen, and the Tour of Social Distance was born.

As previously reported, Alistair has also already performed for fans on the narrow boats in Skipton.

Tour dates were selected as fans were requested to make online submissions, which were then selected at random by the musician.

Alistair is a former Fame Academy runner up , he wrote the 2012 - 2018 Formula One tune ‘Just Drive’ and the Tour De France theme tune ‘The Road’, which he recorded with Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh.