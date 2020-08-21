THE Coronavirus R number in the UK has risen to between 0.9 and 1.1, the government's scientific advisory group (SAGE) says.
The R number is a measure of how many people on average each infected person transmits the virus to.
It is an increase on an estimated range of 0.8-1.0 last week, compared with 0.8-0.9 a fortnight ago.
But Yorkshire remains between 0.8 and 0.9.
SAGE also said the rate of growth may still be rising.
The latest growth rate for the UK is between minus 3% and plus 1%, an increase from between minus 4% and minus 1% last week.
This indicates the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by 3 per cent and growing by 1 per cent every day.
Scientists at SAGE say the most likely value is towards the middle of the range.