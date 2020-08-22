BEAUTIFUL views of York and Yorkshire have gone on display alongside some of York Art Gallery’s most well-known paintings – a selection of which were picked through online polls – in two new exhibitions.
Your Art Gallery: Paintings Chosen By You includes paintings by artists such as Paul Nash, Barbara Hepworth and Bridget Riley which were among the works chosen by more than 400 people who took part in an online poll. Other favourites chosen through Twitter polls and by the Friends of York Art Gallery will also feature in the exhibition.
The second exhibition, Views of York and Yorkshire, features famous paintings of York and the surrounding countryside, including LS Lowry’s Clifford’s Tower and newly conserved works which never been on public display before.
Both exhibitions are Pay As You Feel, with timed tickets available from www.yorkartgallery.org.uk
Dr Beatrice Bertram, senior curator, said: “To celebrate the reopening of the gallery, we wanted to engage our audiences and showcase our rich collection by bringing artworks out of store. These two new exhibitions do just that.”
Booking is essential for both exhibitions. Whilst York Art Gallery’s permanent collection is free to all, there will be suggested amounts when booking tickets for these specific exhibitions as part of a new ‘Pay As You Feel’ initiative.
