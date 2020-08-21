A NEW kitchen showroom is being launched in York.
The Range is opening a Jonas & James Kitchen showroom on Friday, September 11.
The store at Jockey Lane, already has a café, outdoor garden centre, Iceland and a varied product range, including DIY, pet care, cleaning and home interiors.
The new and exclusive kitchen collection offers collections from contemporary to traditional styles. A free design and consultancy service, including virtual reality of design concept, is available in-store and online.
The online kitchen styling tool lets customers visualise a new kitchen in seconds.
The introduction of Jonas & James Kitchens at the York branch is part of an extensive rollout plan and seen as a positive boost during a test time for the retail sector.
The Jonas & James website at www.jonasandjames.com gives customers the chance to browse the full collection online.
They can book an appointment online for their free in-store design claunch day.
There is also a £200 gift card available with specific kitchen orders.