AN OUT-OF-TOWN shoplifter was so terrified of being jailed, she didn’t attend to York Magistrates Court until she believed she wouldn’t go to prison.

Ashley Samantha Smith, 30, had travelled with two men from their Manchester homes to John Lewis in the Vangarde shopping centre to steal £1,059 of its goods, the court heard.

But when the trio returned to York to answer a charge of theft, only Andrew Robert Grogan, 37, and Daniel Grogan, 35, attended York Magistrates Court.

Smith waited nearby in the city centre.

The trio’s solicitor Patrick Buckley spoke to district judge Adrian Lower about the case and the delay in bringing the three to court since the shoplifting raid on October 20, 2018.

After he reported back to them, Smith then walked into the dock with the two Grogans.

District judge Adrian Lower frequently jails people who travel to York to steal and his sentences have been upheld on appeal to York Crown Court.

“She was frightened about coming to court,” Mr Buckley said. “It is a frightening experience and she is the mother of a four-year-old child. That child relies on her and her care.”

The district judge told the thieves: “Quite what all this is about I have no idea.

“In the normal course of events, I would not lose a moment in sending all three to prison.

“Retail outlets in York are plagued by people such as yourselves who deliberately come to York to go stealing in cars.”

But there had been a delay of nearly two years in bringing them to court and two of them were doing well on community orders imposed since their thieving trip to York.

He gave all three community orders with two-year bans on travelling to York and banned all three from driving for six months.

Each must also pay an £85 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

“I want you to understand very clearly, if you come back to York to go stealing, and if I see you again, you can expect to go to prison,” he said.

I am not interested whether or not you have care responsibilities. I am not interested how difficult your lives are.

“Many people have caring responsibilities, many people have difficult lives. They don’t necessarily going stealing because of that.”

Smith, of Moat Road, Manchester, Andrew Robert Grogan, 37,of Ash Tree Road, Manchester, and Daniel Grogan, 35, of Derby Street, Manchester, all pleaded guilty to theft.

York Magistrates Court heard they stole a child’s scooter, a child’s helmet, two Bosch speakers, some GHD straighteners and some earphones.

They went in and out of the store separately before driving off with their loot. Police stopped them at a nearby service station.