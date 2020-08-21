A NEW service is being provided for children and young people in York and across England who are missing out on support during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ‘See, Hear, Respond’ service, managed by Barnardo’s and funded by the Department for Education, is a new programme offering online counselling, therapy and face-to-face support.
It aims to provide a “lifeline” for young people who are victims of sexual and domestic abuse, criminal exploitation, those struggling with their mental health, children with special educational needs and disabilities, young carers, and those needing help with reintegrating back into school.
Barnardo’s regional director Steve Oversby said: “This initiative is a vital lifeline which will help children to navigate the pandemic and its aftermath, improving their long-term prospects.”
Anyone can refer a child or young person to the service, which is free and confidential.
Barnardo’s is working alongside local authorities, schools, colleges, police forces and healthcare professionals.