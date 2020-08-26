NOT many people would open a shop - and expand their business - in a global pandemic.

But that's just what Paula Squires and her husband Simon have done with her new flower shop.

Paula has just opened York Fresh Flowers in Fishergate - opposite St George's Primary School.

Paula and Simon Squires at their new shop in Fishergate

It marks an extension of the business too because husband Simon is continuing to run their flower stall in Davygate, opposite Bettys, where they have been selling flowers for more than 20 years.

The couple also set up an online florist business in March.

At York Fresh Flowers, which opened three weeks ago, Paula is selling a range of cut flowers, bouquets, plants for home and garden and a selection of vases too.

Paula said it was fantastic to have a shop to work from because previously she used to make up her bouquets on the market stall in Davygate.

She said: "It's so much better. I just come here and it is nice and dry! I used to have to make bouquets up when it was windy and chase flowers down the street!"

Paula added they were lucky to have set up their online business just before lockdown.

"We only just went online in March. It's meant we have been steady throughout."

She added: "The shop was born out of the Covid crisis because when we started online we needed extra space to cope with demand and very soon we needed a permanent base."

Fresh flowers on sale at Paula's shop in Fishergate

Although Paula is new to running a shop, she is not new to business.

"We have been going strong for 20 years. We are not new to business, we just have this new premises.

"We are getting new customers and lots of positive feedback here.

"And Simon is keeping our regulars in town."

At the shop, customers are welcome to browse, but must wear a mask.

Hand sanitiser is available too, said Paula.

She said beside selling flowers and bouquets, she could also sell chocolates and balloons with them.

