A CAR dealer has closed one of its York branches as part of national plans to cut 1,800 jobs.
Pendragon runs the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone brands, and said last month that it would shut 15 of its dealerships.
Evans Halshaw's used car centre branch on Audax Close, Clifton Moor, has closed. Evans Halshaw's two branches at Centurion Way and Centurion Park remain open.
It is understood the lease on the Audax Close premises was due for renewal soon, so the company decided to close it and redeploy remaining staff to other branches following a number of redundancies.
The car retail sector has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Pendragon, which is based in Nottinghamshire, reported that it had started a review before the crisis, but the pandemic had made the trading more difficult.
An estimated 400 job cuts are expected to be from branches, with the rest from a restructure of the business. In a statement, the company said some of the sites being closed had made a combined loss of £2m last year.
Bill Berman, Pendragon chief executive officer, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic is a uniquely challenging situation and we want to protect as many jobs as we can sustainably and the proposed redundancies are, of course, extremely regrettable."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment