CORONAVIRUS combined with work stress caused a home care assistant to be three times the drink drive limit, York Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Jane Chadwick said a police communications officer sounded the alert after seeing how Anna Elizabeth Precious, 33, crossed the car park of Asda's superstore at Monks Cross and drove home.

She was arrested in her home street and a breath test gave a reading of 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Precious told a probation officer she was under pressure at work because she had to see nine to ten clients a day, plus covering for colleagues when asked.

She drank when she felt anxious or depressed and her drinking was spasmodic.

Her solicitor Carl Codd said the coronavirus pandemic had put a lot of stress on her because of the precautions she had had to take as a home care worker.

Driving was an intrinsic part of her job as she had to travel from client to client.

She and her employers would meet after the court hearing to review her situation and what work she could do while subject to the driving ban.

Precious of Willow Bank, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 20.

She was banned from driving for two years, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The probation officer told the court he believed there was an underlying cause to Precious' drinking.

He advised her to see a GP, as did district judge Adrian Lower.