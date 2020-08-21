A STOLEN quad bike has been returned to its rightful owner thanks to the quick actions of the public and police.
A member of the public reported a quad bike being driven in suspicious circumstances through Helmsley market place, just before 1am on Thursday.
North Yorkshire Police officers headed to the area, cutting off nearby roads to stop the quad getting away.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Despite the darkness and fog, officers managed to find the quad at 1.40am. It had been abandoned down a track off the A170, west of Helmsley.”
Although no suspects were immediately located, the quad – a red Honda TRX – was recovered and enquiries begun to locate its rightful owner.
The spokesperson added: “The following morning, police received a call from the quad bike’s owner.
“The quad had been stolen from a locked building at a premises in Helmsley. A tractor had been parked up against the building, but thieves had forced it back and managed to get inside.”
Officers were able to share the good news that the stolen quad had been found.
A crime scene investigator has carried out forensic enquiries at the scene of the burglary.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft of the Helmsley quad should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200144631.
