PHOTOGRAPHS of a North Yorkshire girl on horseback in her prom dress prompted the launch of a new competition.

A Mother and daughter team from York have launched a photographic competition for girls to creatively wear their prom dresses in a year where, due to COVID-19, most school proms have been postponed or cancelled, leaving girls across the region disappointed.

Louise and Ellie Mickelthwait run Vavavoom Boutique, a prom dress shops based at Artisan Wedding Barn in Angram, just outside York. Before lockdown and the effects of Covid-19, they were able to make hundreds of girls wishes come true supplying their dream dresses.

Louise said: “We’ve had contact from many disappointed girls and their parents and decided to create an alternative opportunity for these girls to feel special."

Vavavoom explored the idea of one central prom but with social distancing still in place, felt this would be too challenging and could result in even more disappointment.

The idea came to light when a client, Isobel Ward, sent Louise an image of her riding her horse while wearing her prom gown and The Yorkshire Prom Queen 2020 Photographic Competition was born. Entrants are encouraged to wear their 2020 Prom dresses and submit the most creative way to showcase their dress.

Ellie said: “We’ve been so sad about the negative effect Covid-19 has had on Proms this year but felt this was a fabulous opportunity for the girls to have fun."

Entry to the competition is now open and will finish at midnight on Thursday, September 3.

Two independent local judges, Janie Tongue, international hairdresser and Trisha Sherriff from She Loves York will judge the entries.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, September 5 just in time for the return to school.

The winner will be crowned Yorkshire Prom Queen and receive a professional photo shoot to the value of £500. There will also be two runners-up, receiving tiaras and sashes.

If you would like to enter email vavavoomyork@gmail.com