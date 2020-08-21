TWO knifemen wearing balaclavas have stolen a large amount of cash as security staff were filling up an ATM this morning.
North Yorkshire Police said the robbery happened at a cash machine at the Cooperative Store in Finkle Street, Sherburn in Elmet, at 8.18am.
A spokesperson said two men wearing balaclavas and carrying knives approached security staff and then left the scene in a white vehicle with a large amount of money.
"No-one was injured during the incident," they said.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 104 of 21 August."
A Coop spokesperson said the store was closed while investigations were underway.
"The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance and the Co-op takes retail crime very seriously," they said.
"We are implementing a number of measures to deter both criminal activity and aid convictions.
"The police are investigating and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”
