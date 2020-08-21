A NEW shop has opened in York offering responsibly-sourced products which inspire.

Husband and wife team Helen and Matt Harris have launched O+M Snowhome on Gillygate, which they hope will help customers live better lives through the products they purchase.

Their new venture is in the former home of independent interiors shop, Snowhome, which closed in March after 19 years.

Angus Mcarthur opened Snowhome in 2001 with a mission to 'sell design-led products of quality and integrity'.

O+M Snowhome is a merger of values of both Snowhome and Owl & Monkey, which Helen and Matt opened on Heslington Road in 2017.

“For us, shopping is much more than just the shop: it should be a place to connect and inspire," said Helen. "They should be collaborative, creative spaces that offer opportunities for makers and manufactures to grow as well as a place for individuals to explore and discover. ”

O+M Snowhome's products include homeware, stationery, gifts and furniture, all hand-selected to ensure the makers and suppliers meet high ethical standards.

“When we buy items we will truly cherish, use, enjoy and love and when those items are built to endure and selected from manufacturers, makers and stores that share positive values; we believe it can be used for good, creating opportunities, creativity, community development and ideas," said Helen.

Angus Mcarthur said: “More than ever, independent retail needs to draw upon a spirit of true independence.

"I'm both confident and comforted that Helen and Matt can and will build upon the foundations that I laid down at Snowhome and take the shop forward with passion into a very new era for the local high street."