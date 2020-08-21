A MEMBER of the public rescued a teenage girl from a river in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews from Ripon and Masham along with water rescue crews were sent to a report of a teenager in difficulty in the River Ure near Sleningford Mill, North Stainley, close to Ripon, at around 6.45pm on Thursday.
"The female was rescued by a member of the public who was able to use life jackets to take them both to safety," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
