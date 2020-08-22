THE star of hit American TV comedy, Frasier, has been spotted shopping in York while he was filming in the area.

Actor Kelsey Grammer was seen shopping with his family at Waitrose in Foss Island Road this week, and has been filming locally for his latest project Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop.

Entertainment website Variety claims Kelsey and co-star, Clash of the Titans actress, Nathalie Cox, have recently completed principal photography on the mystery, suspense film.

He told Variety:“This has been a terrific experience.

"Although COVID presented a new set of challenges, we were able to work very effectively through new standards of film production.

"I would urge my family of actors at SAG-AFTRA to take a page out of the British playbook; we can responsibly get back to work.

"I have nothing but high praise for everyone associated with this production, from the director Brad Watson to the costume, make-up and hair folks to the young people who are just getting started in this marvellous profession.”

The film is produced by Philippe Martinez for MSR Media and began shooting four weeks ago at undiscolsed locations around York amid strict compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines, with the supervision of a COVID-19 official on set and followed BFI guidelines.

Also starring in the film are Caroline Quentin, Steven Elder, and Tara Fitzgerald.

Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop is a family adventure that follows the escapades of Elizabeth Willoughby (Cox) who was orphaned at a young age and was raised by retired U.S. Marine, Robert (Grammer), who also runs the family business. It is set up as the first film in a franchise series of features.