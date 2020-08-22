WETHERSPOON pubs never fail to attract hundreds of customers each week and are renowned for their low-priced food and drinks.

The company has a number of pubs in the York, Selby and Harrogate areas.

On TripAdvisor, thousands of people have been sharing their opinions on the highs and lows of their 'Spoons' visit.

A mix of reviews based on food, service, value and atmosphere make for some interesting reading from one of the UKs biggest pub chains.

Here's the best and worst Wetherspoons across the region - based on percentage of 'excellent' and 'very good' reviews.

For complete fairness we've included both positive and negative reviews for each of the venues listed below.

The Punch Bowl, Blossom Street, York

The Punch Bowl, Blossom Street, York. Picture: Google Maps

The Punch Bowl gets 4 out of 5 and this is based on 837 reviews.

78 per cent of customers rated the pub as excellent or very good.

'One of the nicer spoons I have visited'

One customer said: "I am a great fan of Wetherspoons at home and away. I visited the Punch Bowl while waiting for a late train home. It is very close to the train station. It’s quite an old fashioned pub with a homely feel. It wasn’t too crowded and we were able to get a table with 2 seats really easily. It was mainly full of couples and families during the Sunday afternoon I visited. The food here was quick and really nice. One of the nicer spoons I have visited."

'Worst chicken burger ever'

But another said: "Worst chicken burger ever. Dry dry dry dry dry dry. Not else much to say but have to use 100 characters. Would not normally have a chicken burger, but the choice was very limited."

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate. Picture: Google Maps

The Winter Gardens gets 4 out of 5 and this is based on 2,130 reviews.

75 per cent of customers rated the pub as excellent or very good.

'Great service, good food'

Leaving a good review, one person said: "Great service, good food, pleasant atmosphere, lovely staff. Easy to get to, nice and clean. Big menu, good variety of beers. Lovely Guinness."

'Food was tepid at best'

But another review said: "Have eaten here twice, the evening meal was very good same as every other with the spoons and I was very happy. Next morning I came for breakfast and asked for a large vegetarian one sausage was missing, no eggs were on the plate. The food was tepid at best-when the eggs turned up but they were absolutely solid and cold. No offer was made to replace the sausage."

The Crown Inn, High Street, Knaresborough

The Crown Inn, High Street, Knaresborough. Picture: Google Maps

The Giant Bellflower gets 4 out of 5 and this is based on 342 reviews.

71 per cent of customers rated the pub as excellent or very good.

'Will visit again'

A customer said: "We were very reluctant to go into a Witherspoon's due to Covid but bit the bullet here. To be honest everything was in place will all safety measures in place. We felt really safe. Thanks to the chancellor took advantage of the 50% off meals. Steak night so even better value. Mixed grill was excellent and we spent next to nothing. Will visit again."

'Will wait a lot longer before returning'

However, another said: "We used the app as requested fine, but at least four party's went to the bar and got there drinks before us so why bother. The gammon steak wasn't 10 Oz it was very burnt 2 5 Oz, the beer was ok and the wine was good but will wait a lot longer before returning."

The Postern Gate, Piccadilly, York

The Postern Gate, Piccadilly, York. Picture: Frank Dwyer

The Punch Bowl gets 4 out of 5 and this is based on 949 reviews.

69 per cent of customers rated the pub as excellent or very good.

'The food was great quality'

One reviewer said: "We visited early afternoon through the week for a family celebration. We expected basic food & service, which would have been acceptable in these uncertain times, but were pleasantly surprised. Even though it was busy the food was great quality. We ordered 4 different mains, all were delivered with a smile they were excellent quality for the price and all looked good and tasted good. Everyone enjoyed their meal which made the day. The staff were smart & friendly. Well done!"

'All cold and either over cooked or raw'

But an unhappy customer left this review: "Ordered a traditional breakfast at 7.30am. Arrived at my table @ 7.32am. Tomato burnt to a cinder but cold. Sausage burnt but cold. Egg not cooked also cold. Beans cold bacon cold and not cooked. Basically took less than three minutes from paying to arriving and all cold and either over cooked or raw.

"It wasn’t as if they was rushed off their feet, only two customers in the place me being one of them."

The Giant Bellflower, Gowthorpe, Selby

The Giant Bellflower, Gowthorpe, Selby. Picture: Google Maps

The Giant Bellflower gets 3.5 out of 5 and this is based on 471 reviews.

60 per cent of customers rated the pub as excellent or very good.

'Staff are always friendly and helpful'

One person said: "Met up with our friends again and as usual we all enjoyed our food. We managed a good seat again even though it was quite busy. The staff are always friendly and helpful if needed so I'm sure we will be back sometime. Thanks guys and gals."

'Won't be going again'

But another person said: "Called here today at 5pm husband ordered mixed grill, steak inedible, mushroom was raw. I ordered scampi and salad, scampi was half the portion it was when I had it in Goole branch and salad was just a small very limited few bits. Very poor indeed, won’t be going to The Giant Bellflower again."