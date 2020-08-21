A PHYSIOTHERAPIST from York Hospital is gearing up to cycle the length of the country on a tandem bike, to honour those lost to the Covid-19 virus.

Scott Caul, from Heworth, has worked through the pandemic and witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by those affected by the virus.

He decided to take on the 10-day, 1,000 mile cycle challenge from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands to raise money for local charities, York Teaching Hospital Charity and York Mind.

Scott will be riding the vintage tandem bike, designed for two riders, alone. He said: “Society needs a good laugh at the moment and I hope to continue to put smiles on people’s faces, even just for a few seconds.

“I may even strap a fluffy teddy companion to the back seat.”

The bike is a partially restored French ‘Metobecane Interclub’ model from 1971, and weighs roughly three times as much as a carbon bike.

To add an extra element to the challenge, Scott is aiming to break the speed record for the gruelling route, all while raising £1000 for each charity.

Joe Fenton, community fundraiser at York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Scott for being such an inspiration during these difficult times.

“The money he raises will benefit many patients needing rehabilitation, making the hospital experience the best it can be.”

Throughout the ride, Scott and his team of helpers will be adhering to the latest rules and regulations, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks where required.

They are not planning to stop in areas of local lockdown, and will adapt the route according based on the latest data and information.

The physiotherapist went on to say: “When the going gets tough, I will remember the challenges and pain people have been through to inspire me.”

To support Scott’s efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3aHvSDr