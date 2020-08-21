A swathe of strong winds are expected to sweep across the North Yorkshire ahead of the weekend, bringing the potential for travel disruption.
Gusts of up to 70mph were forecast to batter coastal areas on Friday, with a Met Office yellow warning of strong winds stretching across England, Wales and parts of Scotland and lasting until 6pm on Friday.
Met Office meteorologist Emma Salter said it was “unusual” to have such stormy weather this time of year and emphasised its warnings were issued based on the potential impact of conditions.
She said: “If we had this set-up say in January or February we probably wouldn’t be issuing a warning, because 40, 50, 60 mphs on the coast isn’t going to do much damage.”
But she added: “This time of year, when the trees are in full leaf they can be uprooted a lot more easily.”