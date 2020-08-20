SUNLIGHT shining on a snow globe has been blamed for starting a fire at a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out at just after 11am today.
Crews from Skipton and Keighley responded to a report of smoke coming from a residential property in Skipton.
On arrival they found a small fire believed to have been started by sunlight reflecting from a snow globe. The fire was out on arrival, crews carried out an inspection and gave advice to the occupier.
