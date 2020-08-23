There are some truly unique properties on the market in York right now.

From properties with swimming pools to stunning barn conversions, these properties are far from your ‘bog standard’ house.

Here are five of the most unique property listings on Zoopla.

A 1920s house with an outdoor pool

North Yorkshire

£1,100,000

This property comes with an outdoor pool (Photo: Zoopla)

Hammerton Lodge was originally constructed in the ‘20s but has since been extended and renovated.

The house is privately located amidst “beautiful” grounds and also comes with its own summer house.

Notably, this property comes with an outdoor pool- perfect for the rare sunny day in York.

Want to learn more? Visit Zoopla.

Urban loft conversion with a rooftop garden

York

£1,250,000

Inside the urban loft conversion (Photo:Zoopla)

This property used to be an industrial workshop building and is described as a “completely unique” urban loft, with modern features.

Although it appears unassuming on the outside, the interiors tell a different story.



Brickwork and timbers are exposed, giving the property a rustic feel. The ground floor has underground heating and the kitchen is kitted out with appliances by Bertazzoni.

Roof garden (Photo: Zoopla)

Notably, the property has its own private roof garden with a feature living wall.

You can view the property listing on Zoopla.

A barn conversion- with a pool

York

£619,999

Fancy a dip in this pool? (Photo: Zoopla)

Described as a “hidden gem” in the property listing, this quirky property started off as a farmhouse.

It has since been renovated into a fantastic four bedroom family home.

Bedrooms are reasonably sized and even have en-suites and balconies.

A unique selling point of this property is that it comes with an outdoor swimming pool.

Want to learn more? You can view this property on Zoopla.

Edwardian country house with a tennis court

York

£2,350,000

This property has nine bedrooms (Photo:Zoopla)

This massive nine bedroom house is located in the Howardian Hills Area which is an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

On its 6.7 acres of land, you have an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court and even vast areas of woodland.

Learn more about this property on Zoopla.

An old golf house

York

£565,000

The sun room in the property (Photo: Zoopla)

Described as a “rare” addition to the market, this former golf house dates back to 1914.

It has since been renovated but has kept many of its unique features, such as the high ceilings and bespoke woodwork.

The property even has a garden room, with French doors that lead into the unique sun room.

More information about this property can be found on Zoopla.