A YOUTH who “poses an incredibly high risk to the public in the community” has been locked up for arson and violence.

The teenager was 15 when he gave a nurse life-changing injuries by stabbing and robbing him in Harrogate town centre, said Mark McKone, prosecuting.

He was on bail at the time for a £140,000 fire and a series of burglaries on Scarborough sea front, and subject to a youth rehabilitation order for 41 other offences.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, quoted a psychiatrist’s report on the youth which said he “poses an incredibly high risk to the public in the community.”

He gave the teenager an extended sentence of seven years and eight months, with a four year and eight month custodial period plus three years on prison licence.

The teenager, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the nurse, robbing him and carrying a knife in Harrogate town centre at night, all committed on January 3.

He also admitted arson that damaged six beach chalets, criminal damage to 16 beach chalets and two charges of burgling a beach chalet, all on Scarborough’s North Bay, and the burglary of Peasholme Green Café, Peasholme Park, Scarborough. All the Scarborough offences were committed on August 22 last year.

The youth cannot be named for legal reasons.

For the youth, Tom Storey said he had been subjected to emotional and physical abuse as a child, had had an unstable childhood and had taken drink and drugs before committing the offences.

The court heard the youth committed both sets of offences with other teenagers.

Two were sentenced last month and one will be sentenced next month.