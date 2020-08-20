THE PART of York that has the latest Covid-19 cases has been revealed by the Government.
On its coronavirus internet dashboard, it says that three people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days in an area it calls Woodthorpe and Acomb Wood MSOA.
No other part of York has recorded any positive tests in the same period.
In North Yorkshire, seven cases have been recorded in Harrogate and Spofforth.
None have been recorded elsewhere in the county, including none in Tollerton, where a pub had to close earlier this month when four cases were linked to it.
The Government has divided England into MSOAs or Middle Super Output Areas, each with a population of about 7,200 people.
The Woodthorpe and Acomb Wood MSOA's boundaries include Moor Road, Askham Lane, and Hob Moor and the area includes part of Tadcaster Road near Askham Bar, as well as the housing development that used to be York College.