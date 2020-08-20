Labour councillors in York have called for a council risk assessment of every school in the city before pupils return next month.

Labour leader Danny Myers says he was 'disappointed' by the response when he asked whether all York's schools would be following the same standards and guidelines to safeguard against coronavirus once they re-open.

He said it was vital that schools took a consistent approach.

"As the council has said most of the time since the Covid outbreak lockdown was introduced in March, it is just following Government advice. Residents will draw their conclusions as to whether or not that gives them any reassurance," he said.

“I have asked the council if it will commit to reviewing schools and academies’ operational plans, and to offer advice where appropriate. Otherwise it could be the case that Manor could be operating in an entirely different way to York High, for example.

"Consistency is key if parents and carers are to have confidence when pupils go back to school next month. The children and young people of York deserve better than simple adherence to standard Government guidelines."

York has more than 60 publicly-funded primary, special and secondary schools. Cllr Myers said leaving individual governing bodies to ‘do their own thing’ could result in a wide range of plans and inconsistent responses to the risks posed. A council oversight role in assessing operational plans, with public health as the focus, could help reduce risk, he said.

The council has been approached for a comment.