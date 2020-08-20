A MINI-golf course telling the story of York’s history through the Roman, Viking, Medieval and Georgian periods could be built on the lawn at the side of York Explore Library.
Explore is seeking the views of York residents on plans to find new uses for the Library Lawn off Museum Street.
In the medium term, from 2021 – 2027, it is looking at creating a mini-golf course telling the story of York’s history starting with a Roman theme at hole 1, moving through the Viking, Medieval, Georgian periods, ending up at modern York.
It says the course would be carefully designed to fit in with the heritage setting and the footpath leading to Museum Gardens would be upgraded to a wheelchair-accessible surface, existing benches would remain, and the room inside St Leonard’s Hospital ruins would be opened up as an ice cream parlour.
In the long term, from 2027 onwards, it says it has an ambitious vision still in development to create improved access and interpretation of the City Walls, and a new facility to exhibit the city archives.
Information sessions where people can hear more about the proposals and give feedback will be held online via Zoom at 2pm next Tuesday and at 6 pm on Thursday, September 3. People can register through Eventbrite, searching for Consultation on plans for Library Lawn or alternatively they can email contact@exploreyork.org.uk for a link.