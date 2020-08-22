COLOURFUL paintings of parrots and peacocks and an insect hotel surely make this garden one of the most quirky and arty gardens in York.

And Cath Simpkins wouldn't have it any other way.

In fact, its quirkiness, is what she says is her favourite feature of her garden.

Last week, we reported on Clive Redhead's 'Jurassic Park' with a backyard full of model dinosaurs.

And Press reader Lynne Lea also shared with us her garden which has a hedgehog hotel and a planter made out of a disused loo.

Cath's garden is a celebration of quirkiness. She said: "I like art and sculpture in gardens and so long as they complement the colours of the plants, I always think that there is a place for art amongst the flowers."

A peacock made from driftwood in Cath's garden

She has painted a parrot on a door frame and a giant peacock on her garage doors to "brighten them up". And she has also made a peacock sculpture from some driftwood.

Cath jokes: "If you stand in my garden for long enough you'll get painted or glued!"

Cath likes to create a haven for wildlife too. "I have an organic garden with lots of insect hotels."

One of the many insect hotels in Cath's garden in York

And her best gardening tips? "Kill the chemicals; go organic; have fun building an insect hotel; even if you have no pond, get a water feature somewhere and watch the wildlife it attracts."

