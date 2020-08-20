THE latest figures confirm that there have been three new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, while there have been 11 in North Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 946.
There has been an increase of 11 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total there now stands at 2,675.
There have also been two new cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, taking the total there to 1,678.
There have been a total of 322,280 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 278,551 of these in England.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.