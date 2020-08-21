THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway is ploughing full steam ahead with a restored service, taking visitors the full length of the track from Pickering to Whitby.

The ‘Optimist’ engine will operate the non stop service, departing twice a day from the Pickering base through the North York Moors National Park to the coastal town. The journey should take around two hours and 45 minutes.

Bookings have now been opened for the newly named service until September 13.

The railway, which was shut during the height of the lockdown, says the journey will give visitors and local people ample time to enjoy Whitby before returning across the moors to Pickering.

‘The Optimist’ 92134 was built at Crewe Works in June 1957 and only worked originally for about 10 years after being allocated on completion to Saltley.

It was withdrawn on December 31, 1966 and allocated to Birkenhead where it was sold to Woodham Brothers for scrap and moved to their scrapyard at Barry Island in June 1967. Rescued for preservation in December 1980, 92134 became the 116th locomotive to leave Barry after having been there for 13 years and six months.

Chris Price general manager said “Our initial plan was to get the railway operational and we now feel we can progress to phase two with our newly named service; ‘The Optimist’.

“Easing of social distancing and our enhanced cleaning measures have allowed us to create this new journey to allow our passengers to once again travel the full length of the line to Whitby.”

Tickets range from £35 to £120, with reduced prices for members.

There will be two services running, one setting of at 9am and the other at 12pm. Both will allow for passengers to enjoy time in Whitby.

To find further information visit: https://bit.ly/3aCez6I