THE latest figures confirm that it has now been nine weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the YorkTeaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further five people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,485.
Patients were aged between 33 and 86 years old. All except the 33 year-old had underlying conditions.
Their families have been informed.