A MAN who walked along the fast lane of the A64 in the dark was hit by more than one car, an inquest heard.
John Michael Harris died in the early hours of his 40th birthday.
Acting senior coroner for York, Jonathan Heath opened the inquest into Mr Harris’ death at a coroner’s court in Northallerton.
He said that the 40-year-old from Grange Road, Tadcaster, was walking in the fast lane of the dual carriageway near Askham Bar at 4.30am on February 4 this year.
“He was struck by a motor vehicle and subsequently by other vehicles,” the coroner said.
Mr Harris was declared dead at 5.10am the same day at the scene.
He died of multiple injuries, said the coroner.
The inquest was adjourned and will be concluded at a date to be arranged.
Among other matters, it will investigate why Mr Harris was walking in the fast lane of a major dual carriageway in the dark.
Mr Harris spent his childhood and early adulthood in York.
For a period he moved to Hull, but returned to the York area some years ago.
Last February, The Press reported that three vehicles hit Mr Harris.
The A64 was closed for several hours in both directions between the A1036 Askham Bar and A19 Fulford interchanges, causing long tail-backs in south York.
