A £2.5m mini golf centre has thrown open its doors after competition winners took up their prize to be the first to tee off.

The new Puttstars York opened to the public this week with Jade and Simon Huddlestone, from Selby, and their children Taylor and Fran winning a sneak preview in the new venue's mini golf tester contest.

The Huddlestones played before the centre officially opened, and got to experience all three nine-hole courses at the indoor mini golf complex on Kathryn Avenue near York Community Stadium.

The courses which are interactive and known as Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pinball, are designed to appeal to families and young people, as well as parties.

The venue also has a bar and diner, serving food and drinks such as Nachos, pizzas, hotdogs and shakes. The diner is taking part in the Government's Eat out to Help Out scheme.

As part of Puttstars' Government-approved, Covid-secure safety measures, team members undergo daily temperature checks to ensure their own safety and that of customers, and are cleaning all putters and balls after each use, while wearing personal protective equipment, as part of the extensive cleaning and social distancing measures in place.

There are also safety screens at till points, hand sanitising stations at the entrance and around the venue.

Groups of guests will be restricted to a minimum of six people, with customers offered disposable gloves if they wish to wear them.

The Huddlestones were picked at random after explaining why they deserved the prize, which included a year’s free mini golf pass.

Tickets for a family of four are from £16.49.