SARAH Penn appears to have strong opinions about how cyclists should dress and behave.
We'd like to point out that the adult in the photo she refers to is a cycle campaign supporter who happens to be wearing a 'Hövding' - an airbag which is worn around the neck and widely thought to be safer than a conventional cycle helmet.
The York Cycle Campaign expects cyclists to obey the rules of the road and ride safely, but we also respect that wearing a helmet is a personal choice. Sarah Penn and her supporters might like to pause for thought before casting aspersions in future.
Kate Ravilious
Co-chair of York Cycle Campaign
York
