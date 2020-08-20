AN UPCOMING indie-rock band from York are set for a new release later this month.
The Receivers, made up of Nick Aldous, Alex Higginson, Harry Stables and Louis Bristowe, will release their new tune ‘Only Human’ on August 28.
The song is a “90’s infused fuzzed-up indie-rock hit,” that is set to make waves in their home county of Yorkshire and beyond.
Lead singer, Nick Aldous, who wrote the song, said: “I’ve always felt a bit like I’m putting on an act when I’m on stage and I’d rather just be myself.
“The lead lyric is inspired by not wanting to be a character and wanting to be a better version of myself when on stage and in the studio.”
The song has been described by the band as “an anthemic song, harnessing self-belief and new-found confidence, in the vein of the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Cribs, Elastica and more.”
The band have support from national radio stations including Radio X and BBC 6Music under their belts.