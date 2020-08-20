A WOMAN was seriously injured in a collision with a car in North Yorkshire.
It happened around 4pm on Tuesday at the junction between The Ginnel and Montpellier Street in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said a black BMW X6 collided with a female pedestrian on Montpellier Street, causing her to sustain a serious injury to her ankle.
The force is appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or may have CCTV footage of the area at the time to come forward.
If you have information which could help the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey, or email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12200143779.
