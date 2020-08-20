SUMMER, a time for festivals, carnivals, and galas, when people of all ages gather to have fun.
Charming, quintessentially British occasions, they usually begin with a procession, followed by fancy
dress competitions, tombolas, and an array of stalls.
Pocklington’s 1985 Bank Holiday Gala had all the above and more, as traders handed out hundreds of gifts to visiting children with the help of the town’s mayor, Coun Ken Tinson.
The circus themed event also included a fancy-dress contest and musicians from Pocklington school, performing in the Market Place, to raise funds for Pocklington Parish Church’s restoration appeal.
We've gone through the archive to find these old photos from this Bank Holiday weekend.
