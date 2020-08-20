FREE courses are being offered to help boost the skills of people in York and Selby who have been furloughed or are at risk of redundancy.
Leeds Trinity University and West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges are offering online courses during lock down, and classroom-based courses will be available from September, with one to one support from tutors and industry professionals.
Courses cover topics from TV production to engineering, construction and digital skills.
Courses are mostly delivered in the evenings or at weekends.
People are eligible to join a course if they are over the age of 18, employed, furloughed, at risk of, or facing redundancy and live in certain postcodes, including York, Selby, Harrogate and Leeds.
People may undertake multiple courses but only one course can be fully funded. Subsequent courses will be charged at full cost.
To support those who have been made redundant due to the COVID-19 crisis, [re]boot courses are now available. Places for the unemployed may be limited, and proof of redundancy will be required.
For more information, visit futuregoals.co.uk/reboot