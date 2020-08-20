A MUSEUM in York has secured funding from the National Lottery, which will enable the establishment to continue to meet the Government’s Covid-19 safety guidelines.

York Army Museum has received £9,600 to help address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on heritage.

The National Lottery Heritage funding will enable the museum to continue to meet Government guidelines, keeping visitors safe.

It has also been able to develop special ‘Early Bird’ sessions to increase access for visitors who have been shielding or who have medical conditions.

Major Graeme Green at York Army Museum said: “Thanks to the National Lottery and its players we have reopened safely and now offer an enhanced service for some of our more vulnerable visitors.

“We’re grateful that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time, it’s a lifeline to us and others who are passionate about sustaining heritage for the benefit of all.”

The UK-wide fund aimed to address both immediate emergency actions and help organisations to start thinking about recovery.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefitting our personal wellbeing.

“All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations, such as York Army Museum, during this uncertain time.”

Similar to York Army Museum, other charities and organisations across the UK have been affected by the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, they are now being give access to £600 million of repurposed money from The National Lottery.