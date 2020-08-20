A TADCASTER retiree has received an award for being a “Digital Dynamo” and helping his older neighbours use technology to stay in touch with loved ones.

Roy Butterfield, 82, who lives at Anchor Hanover’s Popple Well Springs retirement village on Leeds Road in Tadcaster, received the Digital Dynamo award as part of Anchor Hanover’s Loving Later Life award series.

The annual award is presented to an older person who has gone some way to show that older people can do remarkable things with modern technology, with Roy winning the award for his willingness to help his neighbours embrace technology.

Roy’s technological support proved instrumental during the pandemic at a time when many people were unable to see their families and friends. He took it upon himself to set up regular personalised bulletins for his neighbours to send to their families via email and social media along with photographs he took, to show them how they were getting on.

In addition to supporting his neighbours, Roy also proved invaluable to the staff who manage and oversee Popple Well Springs. He helped them set up new technological systems around the village’s community centres, including music speakers in the community restaurant, as well as using his photographic skills and digital knowhow to help the manager keep residents informed with an electronic billboard.

In recognition of being crowned this year’s Loving Later Life’s Digital Dynamo Roy received a trophy and a heartfelt thank you from everyone at Anchor Hanover.

Evi Matless, manager of Popple Well Springs, said: "I nominated Roy for the award because he has quite frankly been a God-send! Since moving in to Popple Well Springs in 2015 he has just done so much to help everyone.

"To me, he is a constant source of positivity in the local community and goes above and beyond to support other people, including staff and his neighbours. He does it because he enjoys it, he loves the new digital era and is always keen to learn new things and share his knowledge with everyone. During lockdown he’s just been great, not only just being a helpful face but also putting all his digital skills to great use.”

Roy was deeply touched by his win, saying: "This is absolutely delightful! I’m deeply honoured just to have been nominated.

"I’ve always been interested in new technology and even before the whole coronavirus situation I’d been training myself in the new digital devices. Being able to help my neighbours and everyone at Popple Well Springs with some of the tips and tricks I’ve learned over the years has just been the icing on the cake.”